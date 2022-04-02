Dr. Dmitry Arbuck, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Arbuck is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dmitry Arbuck, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Dmitry Arbuck, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Carmel, IN. They completed their fellowship with Duke University Sch of Med
Dr. Arbuck works at
Locations
Indiana Polyclinic201 Pennsylvania Pkwy Ste 200, Carmel, IN 46280 Directions (317) 805-5500
Hospital Affiliations
- IU Health Methodist Hospital
- Riverview Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
I was referred to Polyclinic in 2020. After reading reviews I was skeptical and nervous that I was wasting my time. Upon becoming a patient I quickly noticed that Polyclinic was different. From the moment I stepped in the door the staff were professional, knowledgeable, friendly, and eager to help. Dr. Arbuck took the necessary time to get to know my story and what brought me to the clinic. He listened intently and asked questions to ensure he had the proper understanding of my situation. Even after the initial appointment Dr. Arbuck meets with me nearly every month to ensure we are still aligned on my treatment plan. I love that Polyclinic is a one stop shop. They believe in treating the entire person which includes being able to meeting with a Psychologist, Occupational therapist, Neurologist, and anesthesiologist all while in the clinic. This allows the entire team to be familiar with your treatment plan. They are able to meet together as a team to collectively decide your care.
About Dr. Dmitry Arbuck, MD
- Psychiatry
- English, Chinese and Russian
- 1700872033
Education & Certifications
- Duke University Sch of Med
- Ind University
- Yaroslavl State Medical Academy
- Jaroslav State Medical Academy
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Arbuck has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Arbuck accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Arbuck has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Arbuck has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Fibromyalgia and Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Arbuck on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Arbuck speaks Chinese and Russian.
99 patients have reviewed Dr. Arbuck. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Arbuck.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Arbuck, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Arbuck appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.