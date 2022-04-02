See All Psychiatrists in Carmel, IN
Dr. Dmitry Arbuck, MD

Psychiatry
2.5 (99)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Dmitry Arbuck, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Carmel, IN. They completed their fellowship with Duke University Sch of Med

Dr. Arbuck works at Indiana Poly Clinic in Carmel, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Fibromyalgia and Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Indiana Polyclinic
    201 Pennsylvania Pkwy Ste 200, Carmel, IN 46280 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 805-5500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • IU Health Methodist Hospital
  • Riverview Health

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Chronic Pain
Fibromyalgia
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Chronic Pain
Fibromyalgia
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome

Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain) Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Cocaine Addiction Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Acupuncture Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Conversion Disorder Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Dissociative Disorder Chevron Icon
Dissociative, Conversion, and Factitious Disorders Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Management of VNS Devices for the Treatment of Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Mood Disorders Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Personality Disorder (OCPD) Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 99 ratings
    Patient Ratings (99)
    5 Star
    (35)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (4)
    1 Star
    (56)
    Apr 02, 2022
    I was referred to Polyclinic in 2020. After reading reviews I was skeptical and nervous that I was wasting my time. Upon becoming a patient I quickly noticed that Polyclinic was different. From the moment I stepped in the door the staff were professional, knowledgeable, friendly, and eager to help. Dr. Arbuck took the necessary time to get to know my story and what brought me to the clinic. He listened intently and asked questions to ensure he had the proper understanding of my situation. Even after the initial appointment Dr. Arbuck meets with me nearly every month to ensure we are still aligned on my treatment plan. I love that Polyclinic is a one stop shop. They believe in treating the entire person which includes being able to meeting with a Psychologist, Occupational therapist, Neurologist, and anesthesiologist all while in the clinic. This allows the entire team to be familiar with your treatment plan. They are able to meet together as a team to collectively decide your care.
    Kim Schaler — Apr 02, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Dmitry Arbuck, MD
    About Dr. Dmitry Arbuck, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Chinese and Russian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1700872033
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Duke University Sch of Med
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Ind University
    Residency
    Internship
    • Yaroslavl State Medical Academy
    Internship
    Undergraduate School
    • Jaroslav State Medical Academy
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Dmitry Arbuck, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Arbuck is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Arbuck has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Arbuck has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Arbuck works at Indiana Poly Clinic in Carmel, IN. View the full address on Dr. Arbuck’s profile.

    Dr. Arbuck has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Fibromyalgia and Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Arbuck on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    99 patients have reviewed Dr. Arbuck. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Arbuck.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Arbuck, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Arbuck appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

