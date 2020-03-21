See All Cardiologists in Rego Park, NY
Dr. Dmitriy Yadgarov, MD

Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
Dr. Dmitriy Yadgarov, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Rego Park, NY. They completed their fellowship with Downstate Med Ctr

Dr. Yadgarov works at NYU Langone Ambulatory Care Rego Park in Rego Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Wheezing, Sleep Apnea and Bronchitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

    Boris Livshin Physician PC
    9785 Queens Blvd, Rego Park, NY 11374
    Tuesday
    10:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    10:00am - 7:15pm

  NewYork-Presbyterian Queens
  NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital

Wheezing
Sleep Apnea
Bronchitis
Wheezing
Sleep Apnea
Bronchitis

    Aetna
    Amerihealth
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    Humana
    MultiPlan

    Mar 21, 2020
    Ten years ago, I went to Dr. Dmitry Yadgarov because I was not feeling well, and I asked him what is this on my neck? He immediately sent me to another doctor to get a biopsy. I feel he saved my life because the biopsy came out positive for cancer stage 4 in my tonsil. I went for chemo and radiation at NYU Perlmutter Cancer Center on 34th St in Manhattan and today I am ten years cancer free.
    Ernie — Mar 21, 2020
    Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
    English
    1831395078
    Fellowship
    Downstate Med Ctr
    St Johns Epis Hosp
    Pulmonary Disease and Sleep Medicine
    Dr. Dmitriy Yadgarov, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Yadgarov has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Yadgarov works at NYU Langone Ambulatory Care Rego Park in Rego Park, NY.

    Dr. Yadgarov has seen patients for Wheezing, Sleep Apnea and Bronchitis, and more.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Yadgarov. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yadgarov, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yadgarov appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

