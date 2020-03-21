Dr. Dmitriy Yadgarov, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yadgarov is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dmitriy Yadgarov, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Dmitriy Yadgarov, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Rego Park, NY. They completed their fellowship with Downstate Med Ctr
Dr. Yadgarov works at
Locations
-
1
Boris Livshin Physician PC9785 Queens Blvd, Rego Park, NY 11374 Directions (718) 261-9100Tuesday10:00am - 7:00pmWednesday10:00am - 7:15pm
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian Queens
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Yadgarov?
Ten years ago, I went to Dr. Dmitry Yadgarov because I was not feeling well, and I asked him what is this on my neck? He immediately sent me to another doctor to get a biopsy. I feel he saved my life because the biopsy came out positive for cancer stage 4 in my tonsil. I went for chemo and radiation at NYU Perlmutter Cancer Center on 34th St in Manhattan and today I am ten years cancer free.
About Dr. Dmitriy Yadgarov, MD
- Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
- English
- 1831395078
Education & Certifications
- Downstate Med Ctr
- St Johns Epis Hosp
- Pulmonary Disease and Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yadgarov accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yadgarov has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yadgarov works at
Dr. Yadgarov has seen patients for Wheezing, Sleep Apnea and Bronchitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yadgarov on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Yadgarov. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yadgarov.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yadgarov, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yadgarov appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.