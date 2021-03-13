Dr. Sivtsov has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dmitriy Sivtsov, MD
Dr. Dmitriy Sivtsov, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in La Jolla, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from St.Petersburg State Medical Academy and is affiliated with UCSD Medical Center - Hillcrest.
Silverlining Psychiatry Medical Group3252 Holiday Ct Ste 108, La Jolla, CA 92037 Directions (858) 453-6240
- 2 2250 3rd Ave, San Diego, CA 92101 Directions (858) 230-7585
- UCSD Medical Center - Hillcrest
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Sivtsov is a rare find, a doctor who works with you and listens with detail and compassion. His knowledge and care shine through in a way that is beyond compare. In 2017 I had a significant depressive relapse and his office provides TMS, difficult to find and a genuine life-changer. It pulled me through and out of my darkest hours. I almost couldn't believe how effective the TMS was, and I hope more people can benefit. He, his staff, and his office were all helpful, supportive, and flexible. TMS changed my life so significantly that when COVID hit and the isolation reignited my depression, I returned again for TMS and am beyond grateful to have had the psychological resources to make it through the year. Highly recommended amongst a sea of psychiatrists without the knowledge of newer interventions. Thank you Dr. Sivtsov, the world needs many more of you.
- Psychiatry
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1467553958
- Lac/Olive View-Ucla Medical Center
- Harvard Med School
- St.Petersburg State Medical Academy
- Psychiatry
