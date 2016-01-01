Overview

Dr. Dmitriy Romanenko, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lynwood, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from ODESSA MEDICAL INSTITUTE.



Dr. Romanenko works at Saint Francis Medical Center Department Of Emergency Medicine in Lynwood, CA with other offices in Los Angeles, CA and South Gate, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.