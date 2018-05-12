Dr. Dmitriy Niyazov, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Niyazov is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dmitriy Niyazov, MD
Dr. Dmitriy Niyazov, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They graduated from University of Rochester School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center.
Ochsner Hospital for Children1315 Jefferson Hwy, New Orleans, LA 70121 Directions (504) 842-3900Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Ochsner Medical Center
Dr. Niyazov was absolutely amazing. He was very thorough in his explanation of possible reasons for my son's condition. He also gave us options for treatment. He never forced us to make a decision one way or another. He has excellent bedside manner and treats every patient/family like they are the only patients for that day. He is a Godsend to my son and my family. We love Dr. Niyazov!
- English, Chinese, French, German, Italian, Korean, Polish, Russian, Spanish, Tagalog and Vietnamese
- Emory University School of Medicine
- Emory University School of Medicine
- University of Rochester School of Medicine
- Clinical Genetics and Genomics
