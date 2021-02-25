Dr. Kosyagin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dmitriy Kosyagin, MD
Overview
Dr. Dmitriy Kosyagin, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from KEMEROVO MEDICAL ACADEMY.
Dr. Kosyagin works at
Locations
Walgreen Co4835 S Durango Dr, Las Vegas, NV 89147 Directions (702) 737-1880
Southwest Medical Associates6330 W Flamingo Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89103 Directions (702) 876-4449
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I was a patient of the wonderful Dr. Kosyagin way back in 2005, and only stopped seeing him being my insurance had changed. I was overjoyed to see his name on the provider list for my new insurance. He not only remembered me, but also still had my chart! I am a former registered nurse and a local marriage and family therapist. This doctor checks all the boxes. He is very knowledgeable and diligent, easy to talk to, and respectful of my own ideas about my health. You can just tell he truly cares about his patients. I've seen dozens of doctors in Las Vegas, and I can say that Dr. Kosyagin is a rare gem!
About Dr. Dmitriy Kosyagin, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 30 years of experience
- English, Russian
- 1427020759
Education & Certifications
- KEMEROVO MEDICAL ACADEMY
Dr. Kosyagin speaks Russian.
