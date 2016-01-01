Overview

Dr. Dmitriy Kolesnik, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Rego Park, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Sleep Medicine. They graduated from Saint-Petersburg Pavlov State Medical University and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Kolesnik works at Doctor K Medical Center in Rego Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo, Autonomic Disorders and Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.