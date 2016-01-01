See All Neurologists in Rego Park, NY
Dr. Dmitriy Kolesnik, MD

Neurology
4 (15)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Dmitriy Kolesnik, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Rego Park, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Sleep Medicine. They graduated from Saint-Petersburg Pavlov State Medical University and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.

Dr. Kolesnik works at Doctor K Medical Center in Rego Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo, Autonomic Disorders and Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Doctor K Medical Center
    6318 Austin St, Rego Park, NY 11374 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 275-7860
  2. 2
    NYC Medical
    9530 Queens Blvd, Rego Park, NY 11374 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 275-7860

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acquired Brain Injuries Chevron Icon
Alcoholic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease With Early-Onset Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease With Late-Onset Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Without Neurofibrillary Tangles Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Autonomic Testing Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Benign Exertional Headache Chevron Icon
Benign Positional Vertigo Chevron Icon
Binswanger's Dementia Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Brainstem Strokes Chevron Icon
Breathing-Related Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Central Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Centrotemporal Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Dystonia Chevron Icon
Cerebral Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cervical Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Cervicogenic Headache Chevron Icon
Chronic Headache Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Circadian Rhythm Sleep Disorder Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Cough Headache Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diabetic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Drug Rebound Headache Chevron Icon
Epilepsy With Myoclonic Absences Chevron Icon
Epilepsy With Myoclonic-Astatic Crisis Chevron Icon
Epilepsy, Benign, Occipital Chevron Icon
Epilepsy, Familial, Mesial, Temporal Lobe Chevron Icon
Epilepsy, Familial, Temporal Lobe, 4 Chevron Icon
Epilepsy, Idiopathic Generalized Chevron Icon
Epilepsy, Nocturnal, Frontal Lobe Type Chevron Icon
Epilepsy, Nocturnal, Frontal Lobe Type 1 Chevron Icon
Epilepsy, Nocturnal, Frontal Lobe Type 2 Chevron Icon
Epilepsy, Nocturnal, Frontal Lobe Type 3 Chevron Icon
Epilepsy, Nocturnal, Frontal Lobe Type 4 Chevron Icon
Epilepsy, Partial, Familial Chevron Icon
Excessive Daytime Sleepiness Chevron Icon
Familial Forms of Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Febrile Convulsion Chevron Icon
Frontotemporal Dementia Chevron Icon
Genetic Disposition to Idiopathic Generalized Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Hypertension Headache Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Intercostal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Intracranial Venous Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Intractable Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Juvenile Absence Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Juvenile Myoclonic Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Lewy Body Dementia Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Medication-Induced Postural Tremor Chevron Icon
Migrainous Vertigo Chevron Icon
Movement Disorders Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Neuralgia in the Upper Extremity Chevron Icon
Neurological Testing Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Numbness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Numbness
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Occipital Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Occupational Therapy Chevron Icon
Orthostatic Tremor Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Photosensitive Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Physical Therapy Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Due to Alcohol and Drugs Chevron Icon
Polyradiculoneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Headache Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Pseudobulbar Affect Chevron Icon
Refractory Epilepsy Chevron Icon
REM Sleep Behavior Disorder Chevron Icon
Severe Headache Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Sleep-Walking Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Temporal Epilepsy, Familial Chevron Icon
Temporal Lobe Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Tingling Sensation Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Vascular Headache Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Affinity Insurance Services
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Easy Choice Health Plan
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Healthfirst
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Neighborhood Health Plan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    About Dr. Dmitriy Kolesnik, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hebrew, Russian, Spanish and Ukrainian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1851326367
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Long Island Jewish Med Center
    Fellowship
    Medical Education
    • Saint-Petersburg Pavlov State Medical University
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Sleep Medicine
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Dmitriy Kolesnik, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kolesnik is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kolesnik has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kolesnik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kolesnik works at Doctor K Medical Center in Rego Park, NY. View the full address on Dr. Kolesnik’s profile.

    Dr. Kolesnik has seen patients for Vertigo, Autonomic Disorders and Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kolesnik on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Kolesnik speaks Hebrew, Russian, Spanish and Ukrainian.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Kolesnik. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kolesnik.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kolesnik, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kolesnik appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

