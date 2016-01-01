Dr. Dmitriy Kolesnik, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kolesnik is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
- FindCare
- Neurologists
- NY
- Rego Park
- Dr. Dmitriy Kolesnik, MD
Dr. Dmitriy Kolesnik, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Dmitriy Kolesnik, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Rego Park, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Sleep Medicine. They graduated from Saint-Petersburg Pavlov State Medical University and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Dr. Kolesnik works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Doctor K Medical Center6318 Austin St, Rego Park, NY 11374 Directions (718) 275-7860
-
2
NYC Medical9530 Queens Blvd, Rego Park, NY 11374 Directions (718) 275-7860
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Vertigo
- View other providers who treat Autonomic Disorders
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy
- View other providers who treat All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
- View other providers who treat Ataxia
- View other providers who treat Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Diabetic Polyneuropathy
- View other providers who treat Epilepsy
- View other providers who treat Headache
- View other providers who treat Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy
- View other providers who treat Low Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Migraine
- View other providers who treat Nerve Conduction Studies
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Nerve Disorders
- View other providers who treat Polyneuropathy
- View other providers who treat Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
- View other providers who treat Seizure Disorders
- View other providers who treat Sleep Apnea
- View other providers who treat Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
- View other providers who treat Difficulty With Walking
- View other providers who treat Gait Abnormality
- View other providers who treat Syncope
- View other providers who treat Tremor
- View other providers who treat Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Cerebrovascular Disease
- View other providers who treat Cognitive Function Testing
- View other providers who treat Concussion
- View other providers who treat Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP)
- View other providers who treat Dementia
- View other providers who treat Diplopia
- View other providers who treat Dystonia
- View other providers who treat Essential Tremor
- View other providers who treat Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
- View other providers who treat Herniated Disc
- View other providers who treat ImPACT Testing
- View other providers who treat Insomnia
- View other providers who treat Intervertebral Disc Disease
- View other providers who treat Memory Evaluation
- View other providers who treat Myoclonus
- View other providers who treat Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
- View other providers who treat Parkinson's Disease
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
- View other providers who treat Restless Leg Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Stroke
- View other providers who treat Sudoscan
- View other providers who treat Tension Headache
- View other providers who treat Trigeminal Neuralgia
- View other providers who treat Visual Field Defects
- View other providers who treat Vitamin B12 Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Acquired Brain Injuries
- View other providers who treat Alcoholic Polyneuropathy
- View other providers who treat Alzheimer's Disease
- View other providers who treat Alzheimer's Disease With Early-Onset
- View other providers who treat Alzheimer's Disease With Late-Onset
- View other providers who treat Alzheimer's Disease Without Neurofibrillary Tangles
- View other providers who treat Aneurysm
- View other providers who treat Autonomic Testing
- View other providers who treat Bell's Palsy
- View other providers who treat Benign Essential Tremor
- View other providers who treat Benign Exertional Headache
- View other providers who treat Benign Positional Vertigo
- View other providers who treat Binswanger's Dementia
- View other providers who treat Brachial Plexus Palsy
- View other providers who treat Brain Aneurysm
- View other providers who treat Brain Injury
- View other providers who treat Brainstem Strokes
- View other providers who treat Breathing-Related Sleep Disorders
- View other providers who treat Central Sleep Apnea
- View other providers who treat Centrotemporal Epilepsy
- View other providers who treat Cerebral Palsy
- View other providers who treat Cerebral Palsy Dystonia
- View other providers who treat Cerebral Vascular Disease
- View other providers who treat Cervical Radiculopathy
- View other providers who treat Cervicogenic Headache
- View other providers who treat Chronic Headache
- View other providers who treat Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML)
- View other providers who treat Chronic Pain
- View other providers who treat Circadian Rhythm Sleep Disorder
- View other providers who treat Cluster Headache
- View other providers who treat Confusion
- View other providers who treat Cough Headache
- View other providers who treat Cranial Trauma
- View other providers who treat Demyelinating Polyneuropathy
- View other providers who treat Diabetic Neuropathy
- View other providers who treat Dizziness
- View other providers who treat Drug Rebound Headache
- View other providers who treat Epilepsy With Myoclonic Absences
- View other providers who treat Epilepsy With Myoclonic-Astatic Crisis
- View other providers who treat Epilepsy, Benign, Occipital
- View other providers who treat Epilepsy, Familial, Mesial, Temporal Lobe
- View other providers who treat Epilepsy, Familial, Temporal Lobe, 4
- View other providers who treat Epilepsy, Idiopathic Generalized
- View other providers who treat Epilepsy, Nocturnal, Frontal Lobe Type
- View other providers who treat Epilepsy, Nocturnal, Frontal Lobe Type 1
- View other providers who treat Epilepsy, Nocturnal, Frontal Lobe Type 2
- View other providers who treat Epilepsy, Nocturnal, Frontal Lobe Type 3
- View other providers who treat Epilepsy, Nocturnal, Frontal Lobe Type 4
- View other providers who treat Epilepsy, Partial, Familial
- View other providers who treat Excessive Daytime Sleepiness
- View other providers who treat Familial Forms of Alzheimer's Disease
- View other providers who treat Febrile Convulsion
- View other providers who treat Frontotemporal Dementia
- View other providers who treat Genetic Disposition to Idiopathic Generalized Epilepsy
- View other providers who treat Hydrocephalus
- View other providers who treat Hypertension Headache
- View other providers who treat Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Intercostal Neuralgia
- View other providers who treat Intracranial Venous Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Intractable Epilepsy
- View other providers who treat Juvenile Absence Epilepsy
- View other providers who treat Juvenile Myoclonic Epilepsy
- View other providers who treat Lewy Body Dementia
- View other providers who treat Lumbar Radiculopathy
- View other providers who treat Lyme Disease
- View other providers who treat Medication-Induced Postural Tremor
- View other providers who treat Migrainous Vertigo
- View other providers who treat Movement Disorders
- View other providers who treat Multiple Sclerosis (MS)
- View other providers who treat Muscular Dystrophy (MD)
- View other providers who treat Myasthenia Gravis
- View other providers who treat Myelopathy
- View other providers who treat Narcolepsy
- View other providers who treat Narcolepsy and Cataplexy
- View other providers who treat Neck Pain
- View other providers who treat Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
- View other providers who treat Neuralgia in the Upper Extremity
- View other providers who treat Neurological Testing
- View other providers who treat Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus
- View other providers who treat Numbness
- View other providers who treat Nystagmus
- View other providers who treat Occipital Neuralgia
- View other providers who treat Occupational Therapy
- View other providers who treat Orthostatic Tremor
- View other providers who treat Parkinsonism
- View other providers who treat Photosensitive Epilepsy
- View other providers who treat Physical Therapy
- View other providers who treat Pituitary Tumor
- View other providers who treat Polyneuropathy Due to Alcohol and Drugs
- View other providers who treat Polyradiculoneuropathy
- View other providers who treat Post-Concussion Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Post-Traumatic Epilepsy
- View other providers who treat Post-Traumatic Headache
- View other providers who treat Postherpetic Neuralgia
- View other providers who treat Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP)
- View other providers who treat Pseudobulbar Affect
- View other providers who treat Refractory Epilepsy
- View other providers who treat REM Sleep Behavior Disorder
- View other providers who treat Severe Headache
- View other providers who treat Sleep Disorders
- View other providers who treat Sleep-Related Epilepsy
- View other providers who treat Sleep-Related Leg Cramp
- View other providers who treat Sleep-Walking
- View other providers who treat Spinal Stenosis
- View other providers who treat Subarachnoid Hemorrhage
- View other providers who treat Temporal Epilepsy, Familial
- View other providers who treat Temporal Lobe Epilepsy
- View other providers who treat Tingling Sensation
- View other providers who treat Traumatic Brain Injury
- View other providers who treat Vascular Headache
- View other providers who treat Vitamin B Deficiency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Affinity Insurance Services
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Easy Choice Health Plan
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Kolesnik?
About Dr. Dmitriy Kolesnik, MD
- Neurology
- 29 years of experience
- English, Hebrew, Russian, Spanish and Ukrainian
- 1851326367
Education & Certifications
- Long Island Jewish Med Center
- Saint-Petersburg Pavlov State Medical University
- Sleep Medicine
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kolesnik has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kolesnik accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kolesnik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kolesnik works at
Dr. Kolesnik has seen patients for Vertigo, Autonomic Disorders and Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kolesnik on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kolesnik speaks Hebrew, Russian, Spanish and Ukrainian.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Kolesnik. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kolesnik.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kolesnik, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kolesnik appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.