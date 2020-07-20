See All Family Doctors in Glendale, CA
Family Medicine
Dr. Dmitriy Gen, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Glendale, CA. They graduated from WESTERN UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Adventist Health Glendale.

Dr. Gen works at Adventist Health Physicians Network in Glendale, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Universal Primary Care
    1560 E Chevy Chase Dr Ste 245, Glendale, CA 91206 (818) 246-5900

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Adventist Health Glendale

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Allergic Conjunctivitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Malaise and Fatigue
  Anemia
  Anxiety
Arthritis of the Elbow
  Asthma
Atherosclerosis
Back Pain
Blastomycosis
Blood Allergy Testing
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchitis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Chest Pain
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome, Subtype 7
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Depressive Disorders
Dermatitis
  Diabetes
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dizziness
Drug Allergy Testing
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Emphysema
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Enteritis
Erectile Dysfunction
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Fibromyalgia
Fungal Nail Infection
Gait Abnormality
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Headache
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hyperlipidemia
Hypokalemia
Hypothyroidism
Iodine Deficiency
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Limb Cramp
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Mastodynia
McMurray's Test
Memory Evaluation
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Muscle Weakness
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Overactive Bladder
Overweight
Patch Testing
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Physical Exams for Sports, School and Summer Camp
Pneumonia
Polyneuropathy
Proteinuria
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Raynaud's Disease
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Shortness of Breath
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Sinusitis
Skin Screenings
Sleep Apnea
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Thyroid Goiter
Tobacco Use Disorder
Tuberculosis Screening
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
VAP Lipid Testing
Venous Insufficiency
Viral Infection
Vitamin D Deficiency
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    Blue Shield of California
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    MultiPlan

    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    4 Star
    3 Star
    2 Star
    1 Star
    Jul 20, 2020
    I work with many doctors, and he had the best bedside manner. Very approachable and non judgemental.
    RN5150 — Jul 20, 2020
    About Dr. Dmitriy Gen, DO

    Family Medicine
    English, Armenian
    1962701227
    WESTERN UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES
    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.