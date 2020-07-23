Overview

Dr. Dmitry Buyanov, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Pain Management, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from National Med University and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital and North Central Baptist Hospital.



Dr. Buyanov works at Dmitry Buyanov MD in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Chronic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.