Overview

Dr. Dmitriy Bronfman, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Gynecology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai - St Luke's.



They frequently treat conditions like Colposcopy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.