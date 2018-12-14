See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Staten Island, NY
Dr. Dmitriy Bronfman, MD

Gynecology
3 (8)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Dmitriy Bronfman, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Gynecology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai - St Luke's.

They frequently treat conditions like Colposcopy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    1478 Victory Blvd Ste 2, Staten Island, NY 10301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 442-3434
  2. 2
    Professional Gynecological Services PC
    14 DeKalb Ave Fl 2, Brooklyn, NY 11201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 875-4848
  3. 3
    Canarsie
    5321 Flatlands Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11234 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 517-2244
  4. 4
    Manhattan Beach Obgyn PC
    3047 Brighton 6th St Ste 1, Brooklyn, NY 11235 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 743-7877

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Colposcopy
Abortion
Cryosurgery
Colposcopy
Abortion
Cryosurgery

Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Abortion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Abortion
Cryosurgery Chevron Icon
Endometrial Ablation Chevron Icon
Hymenectomy Chevron Icon
Labiaplasty Chevron Icon
Pelvic Floor Reconstruction Chevron Icon
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Nebraska
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Rhode Island
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of South Carolina
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Wyoming
    • Blue Cross of Idaho
    • Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of Northeastern New York
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cigna-HealthSpring
    • Elderplan
    • EmblemHealth
    • Fidelis Care
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Dec 14, 2018
    Dr. Bronfman was great. He took the time to explain my procedure and allowed me to ask questions. The facility and staff surpassed my expectations. From the initial appt. to the actual procedure I received excellent care from compassionate professionals. They took a very uncomfortable situation and made me as comfortable as possible. I am also an operating room nurse. So made sure to pay attention to details and they run a very safe and clean OR. I would recommend this doctor and facility.
    — Dec 14, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Dmitriy Bronfman, MD

    Specialties
    • Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Creole, French, Russian, Spanish and Ukrainian
    NPI Number
    • 1811060643
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Brooklyn Hospital Center
    Medical Education
    • Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai - St Luke's
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Dmitriy Bronfman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bronfman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bronfman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bronfman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bronfman has seen patients for Colposcopy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bronfman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Bronfman speaks Creole, French, Russian, Spanish and Ukrainian.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Bronfman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bronfman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bronfman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bronfman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

