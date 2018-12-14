Dr. Dmitriy Bronfman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bronfman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dmitriy Bronfman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Dmitriy Bronfman, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Gynecology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai - St Luke's.
They frequently treat conditions like Colposcopy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 1478 Victory Blvd Ste 2, Staten Island, NY 10301 Directions (718) 442-3434
-
2
Professional Gynecological Services PC14 DeKalb Ave Fl 2, Brooklyn, NY 11201 Directions (718) 875-4848
-
3
Canarsie5321 Flatlands Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11234 Directions (718) 517-2244
-
4
Manhattan Beach Obgyn PC3047 Brighton 6th St Ste 1, Brooklyn, NY 11235 Directions (718) 743-7877
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Nebraska
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Rhode Island
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of South Carolina
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Wyoming
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of Northeastern New York
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Elderplan
- EmblemHealth
- Fidelis Care
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bronfman?
Dr. Bronfman was great. He took the time to explain my procedure and allowed me to ask questions. The facility and staff surpassed my expectations. From the initial appt. to the actual procedure I received excellent care from compassionate professionals. They took a very uncomfortable situation and made me as comfortable as possible. I am also an operating room nurse. So made sure to pay attention to details and they run a very safe and clean OR. I would recommend this doctor and facility.
About Dr. Dmitriy Bronfman, MD
- Gynecology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Creole, French, Russian, Spanish and Ukrainian
- 1811060643
Education & Certifications
- Brooklyn Hospital Center
- Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai - St Luke's
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bronfman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bronfman accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bronfman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bronfman has seen patients for Colposcopy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bronfman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bronfman speaks Creole, French, Russian, Spanish and Ukrainian.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Bronfman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bronfman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bronfman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bronfman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.