Dr. Dmitri Vassiliev, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Dmitri Vassiliev, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Wexford, PA. They graduated from MOSCOW MEDICAL INSTITUTE OF THE MINISTRY OF HEALTH OF R.S.F.S.R..
Health Plus Wellness Pavilion Clinical Lab12311 Perry Hwy, Wexford, PA 15090 Directions (878) 332-4242Wednesday8:00am - 3:30pm
- Aetna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
Dr. V. Is absolutely wonderful. He is caring, attentive to listen to you speak, and thoughtful in his approach to make you feel better. During the procedures, his bedside manor is superb. I highly recommend Dr. V. He truly helped restore me from cervical neck pain.
- Pain Medicine
- English, Russian
- 1609834324
- MOSCOW MEDICAL INSTITUTE OF THE MINISTRY OF HEALTH OF R.S.F.S.R.
- Anesthesiology
Dr. Vassiliev has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vassiliev accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vassiliev has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vassiliev has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vassiliev on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Vassiliev speaks Russian.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Vassiliev. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vassiliev.
