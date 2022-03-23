Overview

Dr. Dmitri Souza, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Cuyahoga Falls, OH. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from GRENOBLE 1 - UNIVERSITI JOSEPH FOURIER / FACULTI DE MEDICINE DE GRENOBLE and is affiliated with Akron General Medical Center and Western Reserve Hospital.



Dr. Souza works at Western Reserve Physicians Inc in Cuyahoga Falls, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.