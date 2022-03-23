Dr. Dmitri Souza, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Souza is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dmitri Souza, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Dmitri Souza, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Cuyahoga Falls, OH. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from GRENOBLE 1 - UNIVERSITI JOSEPH FOURIER / FACULTI DE MEDICINE DE GRENOBLE and is affiliated with Akron General Medical Center and Western Reserve Hospital.
Dr. Souza works at
Locations
-
1
Western Reserve Hospital1900 23rd St, Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44223 Directions (330) 971-7246
Hospital Affiliations
- Akron General Medical Center
- Western Reserve Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Souza?
Dr. Souza changed my life by doing a RFA. I had so much back pain that it was unbearable and now I feel like a different person and all without any pain medications :) That part made me especially happy because I really didn't want any. I'm doing a stretching routine every night to keep it from coming back soon also, Thank you Dr. Souza
About Dr. Dmitri Souza, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1578718821
Education & Certifications
- GRENOBLE 1 - UNIVERSITI JOSEPH FOURIER / FACULTI DE MEDICINE DE GRENOBLE
- Anesthesiology, Internal Medicine and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Souza has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Souza accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Souza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Souza works at
Dr. Souza has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Souza on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Souza. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Souza.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Souza, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Souza appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.