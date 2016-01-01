Dr. Dmitri Samoilov, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Samoilov is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dmitri Samoilov, MD
Overview
Dr. Dmitri Samoilov, MD is a Diagnostic Radiology Specialist in Virginia Beach, VA. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center, Sentara Leigh Hospital and Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.
Dr. Samoilov works at
Locations
-
1
Medical Center Radiologists Inc.5544 Greenwich Rd Ste 200, Virginia Beach, VA 23462 Directions (757) 466-0089
-
2
Maryview Hospital3636 High St, Portsmouth, VA 23707 Directions (757) 398-2469
Hospital Affiliations
- Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center
- Sentara Leigh Hospital
- Sentara Norfolk General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Dmitri Samoilov, MD
- Diagnostic Radiology
- English
- 1467697870
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Samoilov has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Samoilov accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Samoilov has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Samoilov works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Samoilov. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Samoilov.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Samoilov, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Samoilov appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.