Overview

Dr. Dmitri Petrychenko, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from ODESSA MEDICAL INSTITUTE and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center.



Dr. Petrychenko works at Interventional Pain Management in Brooklyn, NY with other offices in Morganville, NJ, Hallandale Beach, FL and Elmhurst, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.