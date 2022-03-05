Dr. Dmitri Kirpichnikov, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kirpichnikov is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dmitri Kirpichnikov, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Dmitri Kirpichnikov, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from FIRST LENINGRAD I P PAVLOV MEDICAL INSTITUTE and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital and NYU Langone Hospital - Brooklyn.
Dr. Kirpichnikov works at
Locations
Nyu Langone Pediatric Pulmonology Associates2857 W 8th St Ste 200, Brooklyn, NY 11224 Directions (929) 455-3060
Park Ridge Family Health Center6317 4Th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11220 Directions (718) 907-8100
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
- NYU Langone Hospital - Brooklyn
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been very pleased with Dr. Kirpichnikov's care for the past 2 years. He listens to concerns, answers questions and ensures that my care is complete. His office environment is clean, professional and efficient. Wait times are very manageable and Dr. Kirpichnikov and his staff ensure that the visit is pleasant.
About Dr. Dmitri Kirpichnikov, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 32 years of experience
- English, Russian
- 1982659660
Education & Certifications
- FIRST LENINGRAD I P PAVLOV MEDICAL INSTITUTE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kirpichnikov has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kirpichnikov accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kirpichnikov has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kirpichnikov has seen patients for Diabetes Type 2, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Thyroid Goiter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kirpichnikov on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kirpichnikov speaks Russian.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Kirpichnikov. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kirpichnikov.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kirpichnikov, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kirpichnikov appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.