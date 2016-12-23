Overview

Dr. Dmitri Gorelov, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Middletown, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Garnet Health Medical Center, Montefiore St. Luke's Cornwall and St. Anthony Community Hospital.



Dr. Gorelov works at Crystal Run Healthcare in Middletown, NY with other offices in Rock Hill, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Ataxia, Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis and Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.