Overview

Dr. Dmitri Baranov, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Saratoga Springs, NY. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Saratov State Medical University and is affiliated with Glens Falls Hospital and Saratoga Hospital.



Dr. Baranov works at Saratoga Bariatric Surgery Center and Weight Loss Program in Saratoga Springs, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Obesity, Gastric Bypass Surgery and Laparoscopic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.