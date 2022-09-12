See All Bariatric / Gastric Bypass Surgeons in Saratoga Springs, NY
Dr. Dmitri Baranov, MD

Bariatric Surgery
5 (197)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Dmitri Baranov, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Saratoga Springs, NY. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Saratov State Medical University and is affiliated with Glens Falls Hospital and Saratoga Hospital.

Dr. Baranov works at Saratoga Bariatric Surgery Center and Weight Loss Program in Saratoga Springs, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Obesity, Gastric Bypass Surgery and Laparoscopic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Saratoga Bariatric Surgery and Weight Loss Program
    1 West Ave Ste 300, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (518) 693-4699
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Glens Falls Hospital
  • Saratoga Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Obesity
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic
Duodenal Polypectomy
Obesity
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic
Duodenal Polypectomy

Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Bariatric Surgery (Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Open Chevron Icon
Gastric Restrictive With Partial Gastrectomy or Jejunojejunostomy Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Intragastric Balloon System Insertion Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Revision Gastric Restrictive Procedure Chevron Icon
Metabolic Disorders Chevron Icon
Metabolic Syndrome Chevron Icon
ORBERA™ Intragastric Balloon System Insertion Chevron Icon
Sleeve Gastrectomy, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Excellus BlueCross BlueShield
    • Fidelis Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • POMCO Group
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 197 ratings
    Patient Ratings (197)
    5 Star
    (189)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    About Dr. Dmitri Baranov, MD

    Specialties
    • Bariatric Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Russian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1548437296
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Boston University Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • The Brooklyn Hospital Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • The Brooklyn Hospital Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Saratov State Medical University
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Dmitri Baranov, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baranov is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Baranov has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Baranov has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Baranov works at Saratoga Bariatric Surgery Center and Weight Loss Program in Saratoga Springs, NY. View the full address on Dr. Baranov’s profile.

    Dr. Baranov has seen patients for Obesity, Gastric Bypass Surgery and Laparoscopic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Baranov on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    197 patients have reviewed Dr. Baranov. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baranov.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baranov, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baranov appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

