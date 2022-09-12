Dr. Dmitri Baranov, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baranov is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dmitri Baranov, MD
Overview
Dr. Dmitri Baranov, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Saratoga Springs, NY. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Saratov State Medical University and is affiliated with Glens Falls Hospital and Saratoga Hospital.
Dr. Baranov works at
Locations
Saratoga Bariatric Surgery and Weight Loss Program1 West Ave Ste 300, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866 Directions (518) 693-4699Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Glens Falls Hospital
- Saratoga Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Excellus BlueCross BlueShield
- Fidelis Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- POMCO Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
After doing a lot of research and seeing all of Dr. Baranov's reviews I chose his practice. I am 4 days post op sleeve surgery and Dr. Baranov had already called to see how I'm doing and answer any questions I have. He was on right on my stats while I was in the hospital and made sure I was taken care of. Thank you! For taking such good care of me Dr. Baranov. I have a way to go but I know I'm in good hands.
About Dr. Dmitri Baranov, MD
- Bariatric Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English, Russian
Education & Certifications
- Boston University Medical Center
- The Brooklyn Hospital Center
- The Brooklyn Hospital Center
- Saratov State Medical University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Baranov has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Baranov accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Baranov has seen patients for Obesity, Gastric Bypass Surgery and Laparoscopic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Baranov on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Baranov speaks Russian.
197 patients have reviewed Dr. Baranov. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baranov.
