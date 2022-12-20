Dr. Dmitri Aleksenko, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aleksenko is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dmitri Aleksenko, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Dmitri Aleksenko, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Shreveport, LA.
Dr. Aleksenko works at
Locations
WK Pierremont Neurology Clinic1811 E Bert Kouns Industrial Loop Ste 120, Shreveport, LA 71105 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Willis-Knighton South & the Center for Women's Health
- WK Pierremont Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Aleksenko will listen to my concerns and develop a plan of action. For my follow up visit he made sure everything is ok, my meds are refilled, and a new appointment will be made at the appropriate time. The receptionist and nurse Jodie are very polite, nice, and pleasant to be around. They get the work done too.
About Dr. Dmitri Aleksenko, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1255718946
Education & Certifications
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Aleksenko has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Aleksenko using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Aleksenko has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Aleksenko works at
45 patients have reviewed Dr. Aleksenko. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aleksenko.
