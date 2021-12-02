Dr. Djavid Hadian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hadian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Djavid Hadian, MD
Overview
Dr. Djavid Hadian, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Goshen, IN. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from ERASMUS UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Goshen Health Hospital, Elkhart General Hospital, Memorial Hospital And Health Care Center, Saint Joseph Regional Medical Center and Unity Physicians Hospital.
Dr. Hadian works at
Locations
Goshen Heart & Vascular Center1855 S Main St Ste A, Goshen, IN 46526 Directions
Goshen Heart & Vascular Center - Mishawaka16605 State Road 23, South Bend, IN 46635 Directions
Dr Hadian has the bedside manors that put your entire family at ease. Not afraid to refer you to someone else if he has any questions. The man probably saved my life.
About Dr. Djavid Hadian, MD
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Arabic, Dutch and Persian
- Male
Education & Certifications
- IU Health University
- John Hopkins Hospital
- U Va
- ERASMUS UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICAL SCIENCE
Hospital Affiliations
- Goshen Health Hospital
- Elkhart General Hospital
- Memorial Hospital And Health Care Center
- Saint Joseph Regional Medical Center
- Unity Physicians Hospital
