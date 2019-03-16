Dr. Dixon Cunningham, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cunningham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dixon Cunningham, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Dixon Cunningham, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Anderson, SC. They completed their residency with Med College Of Ga Hospital and Cli
Dr. Cunningham works at
Locations
AnMed Neurology2000 E Greenville St Ste 2800, Anderson, SC 29621 Directions (864) 512-7636Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- AnMed Health Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Cunningham was very helpful with a condition that other doctors had not helped me with. He took the time to understand the particulars about my issue and patiently explain things I have not understood. I found him very knowledge able and compassionate. Top ratings from me.
About Dr. Dixon Cunningham, MD
- Neurology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Med College Of Ga Hospital and Cli
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cunningham has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cunningham accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cunningham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cunningham has seen patients for Nerve Conduction Studies, Peripheral Nerve Disorders and Difficulty With Walking, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cunningham on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Cunningham. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cunningham.
