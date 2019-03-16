Overview

Dr. Dixon Cunningham, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Anderson, SC. They completed their residency with Med College Of Ga Hospital and Cli



Dr. Cunningham works at AnMed Neurology in Anderson, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Nerve Conduction Studies, Peripheral Nerve Disorders and Difficulty With Walking along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.