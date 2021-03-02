Overview

Dr. Dixie Melillo, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Pasadena, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Southeast.



Dr. Melillo works at DIXIE U MELILLO, M.D. in Pasadena, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.