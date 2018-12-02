Overview

Dr. Dixie Kidd, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Montgomery, AL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS.



Dr. Kidd works at American Family Care in Montgomery, AL with other offices in Clio, AL and Millbrook, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.