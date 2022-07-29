Dr. Dix Poppas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Poppas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dix Poppas, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Dix Poppas, MD is a Pediatric Urology Specialist in Purchase, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Urology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Urology. They graduated from E VA MED SCH OF M C OF HAMPTON RDS and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Dr. Poppas works at
Locations
-
1
The Institute for Pediatric Urology3010 Westchester Ave, Purchase, NY 10577 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Healthfirst
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- VNS Choice
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Poppas?
We traveled from Florida to see this doctor. He spent a lot of time with us and gave detailed information. He had a great bedside manner. His nurse was great and communication with his office was clear and efficient. His expertise in his profession is evident.
About Dr. Dix Poppas, MD
- Pediatric Urology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1790872869
Education & Certifications
- Harvard Hosps
- New York Presbyterian Hospital Weill Cornell Medical Center|New York Presbyterian Hospital-Weill Cornell Medical Center
- SENTARA NORFOLK GENERAL HOSPITAL
- E VA MED SCH OF M C OF HAMPTON RDS
- Pediatric Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Poppas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Poppas accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Poppas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Poppas works at
Dr. Poppas has seen patients for Varicocelectomy or Hydrocelectomy, Varicocele and Orchiopexy for Undescended Testicle, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Poppas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Poppas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Poppas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Poppas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Poppas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.