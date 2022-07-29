Overview

Dr. Dix Poppas, MD is a Pediatric Urology Specialist in Purchase, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Urology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Urology. They graduated from E VA MED SCH OF M C OF HAMPTON RDS and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Poppas works at The Institute for Pediatric Urology in Purchase, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Varicocelectomy or Hydrocelectomy, Varicocele and Orchiopexy for Undescended Testicle along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.