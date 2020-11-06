Overview

Dr. Divyesh Sejpal, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Manhasset, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Sejpal works at NORTH SHORE UNIVERSITY HOSPITAL in Manhasset, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.