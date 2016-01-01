Overview

Dr. Divyang Patel, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ahmc Seton Medical Center and Washington Hospital.



Dr. Patel works at Bay Area Foot and Ankle Clinics in San Francisco, CA with other offices in Newark, CA and Daly City, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Bunion, Hammer Toe and Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.