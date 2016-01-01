Dr. Divyang Patel, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Divyang Patel, DPM
Dr. Divyang Patel, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ahmc Seton Medical Center and Washington Hospital.
Bay Area Foot and Ankle Clinics2858 San Bruno Ave, San Francisco, CA 94134 Directions (415) 467-7500
California Cardiov Consltnts6250 Thornton Ave, Newark, CA 94560 Directions (510) 739-0884
Amy Yang MD A Professional Medical Corporation1900 Sullivan Ave Fl 8, Daly City, CA 94015 Directions (650) 991-6780
John Lai and Kevin Wong Medical Corp.1500 Southgate Ave Ste 115, Daly City, CA 94015 Directions (650) 991-6780
- Ahmc Seton Medical Center
- Washington Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Chinese Community Health Plan (CCHP)
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Podiatry
- 33 years of experience
- English, Chinese and Gujarati
- CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Dr. Patel has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patel works at
Dr. Patel has seen patients for Bunion, Hammer Toe and Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Patel speaks Chinese and Gujarati.
Dr. Patel has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.