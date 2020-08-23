Dr. Divyang Parikh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parikh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Divyang Parikh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Divyang Parikh, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from BJ Med Coll, Gujarat U Ahmedabad and is affiliated with Staten Island University Hospital.
Locations
Staten Island Office5 Little Clove Rd, Staten Island, NY 10301 Directions (718) 876-9600
Hospital Affiliations
- Staten Island University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have trusted Dr. Parihk for 8years. Very good bed side manners and concern for his patients. Provides information in findings if any
About Dr. Divyang Parikh, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 47 years of experience
- English, Chinese and Gujarati
- 1215994926
Education & Certifications
- Broodale Hosp
- Brookdale Hospital Med Center
- BJ Med Coll, Gujarat U Ahmedabad
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Parikh has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Parikh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Parikh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Parikh works at
Dr. Parikh has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Constipation and Gas-Bloat Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Parikh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Parikh speaks Chinese and Gujarati.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Parikh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parikh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Parikh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Parikh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.