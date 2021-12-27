Dr. Divyakant Kikani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kikani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Divyakant Kikani, MD
Overview
Dr. Divyakant Kikani, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in San Bernardino, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from MUMBAI UNIVERSITY / BOMBAY HOSPITAL INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Corona Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Divyakant Kikani, MD1800 Western Ave Ste 404, San Bernardino, CA 92411 Directions (909) 887-1184
Hospital Affiliations
- Corona Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kikani was my doctor many years ago. I moved away from San Bernardino over 18 years ago. I have never forgotten this Kind, Lovely, Caring doctor and his Elegant, Beautiful, Kind, wife/ office manager. I would recommend Dr. Kikani to anyone local to the area. He helped me immensely, and I will always feel so blessed to have been able to call him my Dr. for 9 years!
About Dr. Divyakant Kikani, MD
- Psychiatry
- 49 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1306928262
Education & Certifications
- MUMBAI UNIVERSITY / BOMBAY HOSPITAL INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kikani has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kikani accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kikani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kikani has seen patients for Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback), Group Psychotherapy and Tobacco Use Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kikani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kikani speaks Hindi.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Kikani. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kikani.
