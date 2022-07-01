Dr. Divya Singh-Behl, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Singh-Behl is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Divya Singh-Behl, MD
Overview
Dr. Divya Singh-Behl, MD is a Dermatologist in Deerfield, IL. They graduated from Northeast Ohio Medical University and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital.
Dr. Singh-Behl works at
Locations
-
1
Deerfield Dermatology707 Lake Cook Rd Ste 280, Deerfield, IL 60015 Directions (224) 351-9617Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pmSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Singh-Behl?
This was a return visit. On my last visit Dr. SingBehl did a cosmetic procedure and it went so well I came back for this, my second visit. She is warm, friendly and very professional. I was at ease the whole time. I will go back again…..
About Dr. Divya Singh-Behl, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- 1932299278
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Cleveland Clinic Foundation
- CLEVELAND CLINIC FOUNDATION
- CLEVELAND CLINIC FOUNDATION
- Northeast Ohio Medical University
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Singh-Behl has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Singh-Behl accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Singh-Behl using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Singh-Behl has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Singh-Behl works at
Dr. Singh-Behl has seen patients for Itchy Skin, Contact Dermatitis, Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery) and Tissue Transfer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Singh-Behl on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
141 patients have reviewed Dr. Singh-Behl. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Singh-Behl.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Singh-Behl, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Singh-Behl appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.