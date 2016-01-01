Overview

Dr. Divya Singh, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES.



Dr. Singh works at Banner Bhvrl Hlth Hosp Psychtry in Scottsdale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.