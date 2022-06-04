Dr. Divya Shokeen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shokeen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Divya Shokeen, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Divya Shokeen, MD is a Dermatologist in Torrance, CA.
Dr. Shokeen works at
Ocean Skin and Vein Institute4201 Torrance Blvd, Torrance, CA 90503 Directions (310) 370-5679Monday9:00am - 5:30pmTuesday9:00am - 5:30pmWednesday9:00am - 5:30pmThursday9:00am - 5:30pmFriday9:00am - 5:30pm
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
I’ve been struggling with acne scarring for so many years. It was tough to leave the house without makeup. I honestly can NOT say enough great things about how Dr. Shokeen changed my life. She is kind, compassionate, and truly magical in her cosmetic approach. My entire friend circle is now her patient and I am so grateful to have found her!
- Dermatology
- English, Hindi and Spanish
- 1205270832
- Dermatology
Dr. Shokeen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shokeen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shokeen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shokeen has seen patients for Acne, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shokeen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Shokeen speaks Hindi and Spanish.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Shokeen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shokeen.
