Dr. Divya Sareen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sareen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Divya Sareen, MD
Overview
Dr. Divya Sareen, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Southampton, PA. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Torresdale Hospital, Jefferson Bucks Hospital, Holy Redeemer Hospital, Jefferson Frankford Hospital, Lower Bucks Hospital, Nazareth Hospital and St. Mary Medical Center.
Dr. Sareen works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Infectious Diseases Associates PC729 Grove Ave Unit 4, Southampton, PA 18966 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Torresdale Hospital
- Jefferson Bucks Hospital
- Holy Redeemer Hospital
- Jefferson Frankford Hospital
- Lower Bucks Hospital
- Nazareth Hospital
- St. Mary Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sareen?
I felt extremely comfortable with Dr. Sareen. She is extremely kind and efficient.
About Dr. Divya Sareen, MD
- Infectious Disease Medicine
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1134315674
Education & Certifications
- Cooper University Hospital
- Capital Health Systems
- Ross University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sareen has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sareen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sareen works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Sareen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sareen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sareen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sareen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.