Overview

Dr. Divya Rajan, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Beckley, WV. They specialize in Nephrology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Sri Ramachandra Medical College and is affiliated with Beckley Arh Hospital and Raleigh General Hospital.



Dr. Rajan works at Beckley Cardiology PLLC, Beckley WV in Beckley, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Kidney Diseases along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.