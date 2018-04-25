See All Nephrologists in Beckley, WV
Nephrology
5 (2)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Divya Rajan, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Beckley, WV. They specialize in Nephrology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Sri Ramachandra Medical College and is affiliated with Beckley Arh Hospital and Raleigh General Hospital.

Dr. Rajan works at Beckley Cardiology PLLC, Beckley WV in Beckley, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Kidney Diseases along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Beckley Cardiology PLLC, Beckley WV
    1832 Harper Rd, Beckley, WV 25801 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (681) 207-7130

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Beckley Arh Hospital
  • Raleigh General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chronic Kidney Diseases
End-Stage Renal Disease
Alkalosis
Chronic Kidney Diseases
End-Stage Renal Disease
Alkalosis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Renal Osteodystrophy Chevron Icon
Amyloidosis Chevron Icon
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Polycystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Renal Agenesis and Dysgenesis Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Related Services Chevron Icon
Hepatorenal Syndrome Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Apr 25, 2018
    I absolutely love Dr Rajan. She is extremely knowledgeable and has a wonderful personality. She is extremely easy to talk to. She truly understands and listens to you.
    Oak Hill, WV — Apr 25, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Divya Rajan, MD

    Nephrology
    19 years of experience
    English, Spanish
    1053520577
    Education & Certifications

    University of Medicine/Dentistry
    St Josephs Hospital and Medical Center
    Sri Ramachandra Medical College
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Divya Rajan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rajan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rajan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rajan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rajan works at Beckley Cardiology PLLC, Beckley WV in Beckley, WV. View the full address on Dr. Rajan’s profile.

    Dr. Rajan has seen patients for Chronic Kidney Diseases, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rajan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Rajan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rajan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rajan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rajan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

