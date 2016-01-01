Dr. Pati has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Divya Pati, MD
Overview
Dr. Divya Pati, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Des Moines, IA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from KHAZAR UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDIAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with UnityPoint Health - Iowa Methodist Medical Center.
Locations
Unitypoint Clinic Lgbtq - Methodist Plaza1221 Pleasant St Ste 200, Des Moines, IA 50309 Directions (515) 241-6886
Hospital Affiliations
- UnityPoint Health - Iowa Methodist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Divya Pati, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 15 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1780029090
Education & Certifications
- KHAZAR UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDIAL SCIENCE
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pati accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pati has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pati has seen patients for Diabetes Counseling, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Diabetes Type 1, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pati on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Pati speaks Hindi.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Pati. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pati.
