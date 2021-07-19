See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Boerne, TX
Internal Medicine
13 years of experience
Dr. Divya Muthappa, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Boerne, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from St George's Hospital Medical School.

Dr. Muthappa works at HealthChoice Medical Group in Boerne, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    136 Old San Antonio Rd, Boerne, TX 78006

Influenza (Flu)
Confusion
Vitamin D Deficiency
Influenza (Flu)
Confusion
Vitamin D Deficiency
Abdominal Pain
Abnormal Thyroid
Achilles Tendinitis
Actinic Keratosis
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
ADHD and-or ADD
Adhesive Capsulitis
Advance Directive End of Life Planning
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Anaphylaxis
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Ataxia
Atherosclerosis
Atrophic Vaginitis
Back Pain
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchitis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Coccygeal Pain
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Dehydration
Dermatitis
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Dizziness
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Earwax Buildup
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Fever
Fibromyalgia
Fungal Nail Infection
Gait Abnormality
Ganglion Cyst
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Genital Herpes
Gout
Hair Loss
Headache
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hemorrhoids
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hypercalcemia
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypogonadism
Hypokalemia
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Insomnia
Iodine Deficiency
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Knee Sprain
Limb Cramp
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Malnutrition
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Muscle Weakness
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Nausea
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Otitis Media
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Perimenopause
Pharyngitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Plantar Wart
Pneumonia
Pollen Allergy
Polyneuropathy
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rash
Restless Leg Syndrome
Ringworm
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Shortness of Breath
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Sinus Tachycardia
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Swine Flu
Symptomatic Menopause
Testicular Dysfunction
Throat Pain
Thyroid Goiter
Tinnitus
Tobacco Use Disorder
Torticollis
Tremor
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Vertigo
Viral Infection
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Warts
Wellness Examination
Wheezing
    Aetna
    Ambetter
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Humana
    MultiPlan

    Jul 19, 2021
    Established here when we moved to Boerne. I found her to be friendly and unhurried. She listened and it felt like a discussion - she was thorough and practical in her approach. Looking forward to working with her more. For a first time patient, I was still in and out within an hour -- including patient history, vitals, my visit, some lab testing and even a blood draw at the inhouse Quest lab. Impressed!
    L Wallace — Jul 19, 2021
    About Dr. Divya Muthappa, MD

    Internal Medicine
    13 years of experience
    English, Arabic
    1689803124
    Education & Certifications

    Drexel University College of Medicine, Hahnemann University Hospital
    St George's Hospital Medical School
    T
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Divya Muthappa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Muthappa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Muthappa has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Muthappa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Muthappa works at HealthChoice Medical Group in Boerne, TX. View the full address on Dr. Muthappa’s profile.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Muthappa. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Muthappa.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Muthappa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Muthappa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

