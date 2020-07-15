Dr. Divya Mallam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mallam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Divya Mallam, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Divya Mallam, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Redondo Beach, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med and is affiliated with Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance and Torrance Memorial Medical Center.
Dr. Mallam works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
UCLA Health Redondo Beach Primary & Specialty Care514 N Prospect Ave Ste 103, Redondo Beach, CA 90277 Directions (310) 937-8555Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Digestive Care Consultants23451 Madison St Ste 290, Torrance, CA 90505 Directions (310) 375-1246
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance
- Torrance Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- California Foundation for Medical Care
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Health Net of California
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- MultiPlan
- Oscar Insurance Corporation
- Prime Health Services
- Private HealthCare Systems
- SCAN Health Plan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mallam?
Great and caring physician
About Dr. Divya Mallam, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1437437613
Education & Certifications
- Harbor / UCLA
- SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med
- University of California at Los Angeles
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mallam has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mallam accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mallam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mallam works at
Dr. Mallam has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mallam on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Mallam. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mallam.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mallam, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mallam appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.