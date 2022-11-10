Overview

Dr. Divya Malladi, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Tempe, AZ. They specialize in Nephrology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from JAWAHARLAL INSTITUTE OF POST-GRADUATE MEDICAL EDUCATION / MADRAS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Banner Casa Grande Medical Center and Mercy Gilbert Medical Center.



Dr. Malladi works at Southwest Kidney Institute in Tempe, AZ with other offices in Scottsdale, AZ, Chandler, AZ and Sun Lakes, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Proteinuria, Hyperkalemia and Vitamin D Deficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.