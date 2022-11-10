See All Nephrologists in Tempe, AZ
Dr. Divya Malladi, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Divya Malladi, MD

Nephrology
5 (2)
Accepting new patients
10 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Divya Malladi, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Tempe, AZ. They specialize in Nephrology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from JAWAHARLAL INSTITUTE OF POST-GRADUATE MEDICAL EDUCATION / MADRAS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Banner Casa Grande Medical Center and Mercy Gilbert Medical Center.

Dr. Malladi works at Southwest Kidney Institute in Tempe, AZ with other offices in Scottsdale, AZ, Chandler, AZ and Sun Lakes, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Proteinuria, Hyperkalemia and Vitamin D Deficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Southwest Kidney Institute
    2149 E Warner Rd Ste 101, Tempe, AZ 85284 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 610-6100
  2. 2
    Southwest Kidney Institute, PLC
    9746 N 90th Pl Ste 205, Scottsdale, AZ 85258 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 610-6100
  3. 3
    Southwest Kidney Institute
    485 S Dobson Rd Ste 105, Chandler, AZ 85224 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 610-6100
  4. 4
    10440 E Riggs Rd Ste 250, Sun Lakes, AZ 85248 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 610-6100

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Banner Casa Grande Medical Center
  • Mercy Gilbert Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Proteinuria
Hyperkalemia
Vitamin D Deficiency
Proteinuria
Hyperkalemia
Vitamin D Deficiency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Kidney Transplant Evaluation Chevron Icon
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Renal Scan Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Congenital Renal Agenesis and Dysgenesis Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hepatorenal Syndrome Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Plasmapheresis Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Osteodystrophy Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Kidney Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Malladi?

    Nov 10, 2022
    Yes, I’m very happy to share this review. Upon my first visit with Doctor Malladi in Tempe, One can easily recognize her professionalism. She is extremely thorough, knowledgeable and extremely informative. she and her staff we’re very welcoming and made me feel comfortable during my appointment. she is of upstanding character, and it certainly doesn’t hurt that she is a “Hottie”! LOL…. Truly a fine doctor, kind and courteous. Thank you so much!
    Mr. L Vargas — Nov 10, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Divya Malladi, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Divya Malladi, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Malladi to family and friends

    Dr. Malladi's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Malladi

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Divya Malladi, MD.

    About Dr. Divya Malladi, MD

    Specialties
    • Nephrology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 10 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1952553398
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • JAWAHARLAL INSTITUTE OF POST-GRADUATE MEDICAL EDUCATION / MADRAS UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Nephrology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Divya Malladi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Malladi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Malladi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Malladi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Malladi has seen patients for Proteinuria, Hyperkalemia and Vitamin D Deficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Malladi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Malladi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Malladi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Malladi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Malladi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Divya Malladi, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.