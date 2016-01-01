Dr. Lakhaney has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Divya Lakhaney, MD
Overview
Dr. Divya Lakhaney, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
Locations
CUIMC/NewYork-Presbyterian Morgan Stanley Children's Hospital3959 Broadway, New York, NY 10032 Directions (855) 854-4222
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Divya Lakhaney, MD
- Pediatrics
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1053754598
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lakhaney accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lakhaney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lakhaney has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lakhaney.
