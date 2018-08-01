Dr. Divya Chhabra, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chhabra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Divya Chhabra, MD
Overview
Dr. Divya Chhabra, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Denver, CO. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center.
Dr. Chhabra works at
Locations
Denver - Jackson1400 Jackson St # A542, Denver, CO 80206 Directions (720) 743-7352Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Chhabra is nothing short of amazing! She is personally invested in her patients and goes above and beyond what is expected. When calling her office to express concerns about our sons health, she personally returned the call within minutes. She worked with us all afternoon to rule out anything emergent and even called to check on him later that evening. She is absolutely fabulous. It is rare to find a doctor that is so genuine. I highly recommend her!
About Dr. Divya Chhabra, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
Education & Certifications
- State University of New York Downstate Medical Center
- Harvard Medical School
- Pediatric Pulmonology and Pediatrics
Dr. Chhabra has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chhabra accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chhabra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
