Dr. Divya Chhabra, MD

Pediatrics
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Divya Chhabra, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Denver, CO. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center.

Dr. Chhabra works at National Jewish Health in Denver, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Denver - Jackson
    1400 Jackson St # A542, Denver, CO 80206 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (720) 743-7352
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Pain
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Sinusitis
Abdominal Pain
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Sinusitis

Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Iron Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • MultiPlan

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Aug 01, 2018
    Dr. Chhabra is nothing short of amazing! She is personally invested in her patients and goes above and beyond what is expected. When calling her office to express concerns about our sons health, she personally returned the call within minutes. She worked with us all afternoon to rule out anything emergent and even called to check on him later that evening. She is absolutely fabulous. It is rare to find a doctor that is so genuine. I highly recommend her!
    Ashley Onken in NE — Aug 01, 2018
    About Dr. Divya Chhabra, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1508242215
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • State University of New York Downstate Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Harvard Medical School
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatric Pulmonology and Pediatrics
