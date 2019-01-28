Dr. Divya Bhatnagar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bhatnagar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Divya Bhatnagar, MD is a Dermatologist in Holmdel, NJ. They graduated from Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons.
Cosmetic and Dermatologic Surgery Assoc LLC719 N Beers St Ste 2G, Holmdel, NJ 07733 Directions (732) 739-3223
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
I had issues with my scalp for years that no other dermatologist could cure. Dr. Bhatnagar was the only Dr to cure my condition. I can't begin to express how happy I am with the results achieved. I give Monarch Dermatology the highest recommendation possible.
- English
- 1134480791
- Mount Sinai Medical
- Sound Shore Medical Center of Westchester
- Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons
Dr. Bhatnagar has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bhatnagar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bhatnagar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bhatnagar has seen patients for Acne, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bhatnagar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Bhatnagar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bhatnagar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bhatnagar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bhatnagar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.