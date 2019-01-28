See All Dermatologists in Holmdel, NJ
Dr. Divya Bhatnagar, MD

Dermatology
4 (5)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Divya Bhatnagar, MD is a Dermatologist in Holmdel, NJ. They graduated from Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons.

Dr. Bhatnagar works at Cosmetic Dermatology & Surgery Associates in Holmdel, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Acne along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Cosmetic and Dermatologic Surgery Assoc LLC
    719 N Beers St Ste 2G, Holmdel, NJ 07733 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 739-3223

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acne
Contact Dermatitis
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Acne
Contact Dermatitis
Seborrheic Dermatitis

Acne Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 28, 2019
    I had issues with my scalp for years that no other dermatologist could cure. Dr. Bhatnagar was the only Dr to cure my condition. I can't begin to express how happy I am with the results achieved. I give Monarch Dermatology the highest recommendation possible.
    Holmdel, NJ — Jan 28, 2019
    About Dr. Divya Bhatnagar, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1134480791
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Mount Sinai Medical
    Internship
    • Sound Shore Medical Center of Westchester
    Medical Education
    • Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
