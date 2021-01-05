Dr. Divya Goldstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goldstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Divya Goldstein, MD
Overview
Dr. Divya Goldstein, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Newark, NJ. They completed their residency with Drexel University College Of Medicine/Hahnemann
Dr. Goldstein works at
Locations
Newark Beth Israel Medical Center201 Lyons Ave # 16, Newark, NJ 07112 Directions (908) 466-3984
Hospital Affiliations
- Newark Beth Israel Medical Center
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Very professional and knowledgeable about her field. Compassionate and understanding of her clients.
About Dr. Divya Goldstein, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Gujarati and Hindi
- 1891892907
Education & Certifications
- Drexel University College Of Medicine/Hahnemann
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Goldstein has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Goldstein using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Goldstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Goldstein works at
Dr. Goldstein has seen patients for Hypotension, Hypertensive Heart Disease and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Goldstein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Goldstein speaks Gujarati and Hindi.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Goldstein. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goldstein.
