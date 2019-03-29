Dr. Akshintala accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Divya Akshintala, MD
Overview
Dr. Divya Akshintala, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Columbus, OH.
Dr. Akshintala works at
Locations
Ohiohealth Endocrinology Physicians4882 E Main St Ste 210, Columbus, OH 43213 Directions (614) 566-0610
University of Florida Health Shands Hospital1600 SW ARCHER RD, Gainesville, FL 32610 Directions (352) 273-7584Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Osf Saint Francis Medical Center530 Ne Glen Oak Ave, Peoria, IL 61637 Directions (309) 655-6384Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- OSF Saint Francis Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I saw Dr A along with Dr Amie Ogunsakin at the VA endocrinology. See her review. They are both top notch young docs. She was patient and didn’t make me feel bad for being concerned about my health. Thankfully, finally found out I do have a slight problem processing sugar (prediabetes) as I have suspected for OVER 20 years, but stop bringing it up my symptoms since many lazy MDs become psyDs when they can’t figure s- out and label a problem “psychosomatic”. I can properly take care of health
About Dr. Divya Akshintala, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1215343603
Education & Certifications
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Akshintala works at
Dr. Akshintala has seen patients for Diabetes Type 1, Thyroid Goiter and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Akshintala on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
