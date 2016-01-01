Overview

Dr. Divina Dyer, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Douglasville, GA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from MOREHOUSE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center.



Dr. Dyer works at Caduceus Occupational Medicine in Douglasville, GA with other offices in Atlanta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.