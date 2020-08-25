Overview

Dr. Divina Averilla, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from FAR EASTERN UNIVERSITY / DR NICANOR REYES MEDICAL FOUNDATION INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with University Medical Center.



Dr. Averilla works at Blue Diamond Mygeneration Senior Clinic in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.