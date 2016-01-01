Dr. Divaya Bhutani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bhutani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Divaya Bhutani, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Divaya Bhutani, MD is a Hematology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Hematology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Government Medical College Baroda and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and DMC Hutzel Women's Hospital.
Dr. Bhutani works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
CUIMC/Herbert Irving Pavilion161 Fort Washington Ave, New York, NY 10032 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- DMC Hutzel Women's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bhutani?
About Dr. Divaya Bhutani, MD
- Hematology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1942404298
Education & Certifications
- Government Medical College Baroda
- Hematology and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bhutani has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bhutani accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bhutani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bhutani works at
Dr. Bhutani has seen patients for Myeloma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bhutani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Bhutani. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bhutani.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bhutani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bhutani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.