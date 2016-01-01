Overview

Dr. Divaya Bhutani, MD is a Hematology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Hematology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Government Medical College Baroda and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and DMC Hutzel Women's Hospital.



Dr. Bhutani works at CUIMC/Herbert Irving Pavilion in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Myeloma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.