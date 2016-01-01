Dr. Divaldo De Arruda Camara, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. De Arruda Camara is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Divaldo De Arruda Camara, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Divaldo De Arruda Camara, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in New York, NY.
Dr. De Arruda Camara works at
Locations
Vincent G. Fietti Jr. M.d. P.c.1090 Amsterdam Ave Ste 6E, New York, NY 10025 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Divaldo De Arruda Camara, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
- Male
- 1548798978
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Mount Sinai Morningside
- Mount Sinai West
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. De Arruda Camara accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
