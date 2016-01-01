Dr. Jammalamadaka accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Divakar Jammalamadaka, MD
Overview
Dr. Divakar Jammalamadaka, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Snellville, GA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / GUNTUR MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital, Northside Hospital Gwinnett, Piedmont Eastside Medical Center, Piedmont Newton Hospital and Piedmont Rockdale Hospital.
Locations
Kidney Clinic2386 Clower St Ste C105, Snellville, GA 30078 Directions (678) 344-0334
- 2 2135 Main St E, Snellville, GA 30078 Directions (770) 979-3117
The Kidney Clinic - Lilburn4805 Lawrenceville Hwy NW Ste 320, Lilburn, GA 30047 Directions (770) 381-7544
Georgia Nephrololgy LLC Lawrenceville1705 Belle Meade Ct, Lawrenceville, GA 30043 Directions (770) 513-2833
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital
- Northside Hospital Gwinnett
- Piedmont Eastside Medical Center
- Piedmont Newton Hospital
- Piedmont Rockdale Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Divakar Jammalamadaka, MD
- Nephrology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1265699920
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / GUNTUR MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
