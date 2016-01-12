Dr. Dittana Phoncharoensri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Phoncharoensri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dittana Phoncharoensri, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Dittana Phoncharoensri, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Advance, NC. They specialize in Neurology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from MAHIDOL UNIVERSITY- RAMATHIBODI HOSPITAL / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Novant Health Medical Park Hospital, Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center, Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center and Wake Forest Baptist Health - High Point Medical Center.
Novant Health Neurology & Sleep - Bermuda Run152 E Kinderton Way, Advance, NC 27006 Directions (336) 571-7581
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
awesome doctor
- Neurology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Thai
- Male
- 1750585170
- MAHIDOL UNIVERSITY- RAMATHIBODI HOSPITAL / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Novant Health Medical Park Hospital
- Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
- Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center
- Wake Forest Baptist Health - High Point Medical Center
Dr. Phoncharoensri has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Phoncharoensri accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Phoncharoensri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Phoncharoensri has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Phoncharoensri on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Phoncharoensri speaks Thai.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Phoncharoensri. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Phoncharoensri.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Phoncharoensri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Phoncharoensri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.