Dr. Dittana Phoncharoensri, MD

Neurology
3 (7)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Dittana Phoncharoensri, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Advance, NC. They specialize in Neurology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from MAHIDOL UNIVERSITY- RAMATHIBODI HOSPITAL / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Novant Health Medical Park Hospital, Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center, Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center and Wake Forest Baptist Health - High Point Medical Center.

Dr. Phoncharoensri works at Novant Health Neurology & Sleep - Bermuda Run in Advance, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1.
    Novant Health Neurology & Sleep - Bermuda Run
    152 E Kinderton Way, Advance, NC 27006 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (336) 571-7581

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sleep Apnea
Sleep Study
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP)
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.0
    Jan 12, 2016
    awesome doctor
    dan in Thomasville, NC — Jan 12, 2016
    About Dr. Dittana Phoncharoensri, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Thai
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1750585170
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • MAHIDOL UNIVERSITY- RAMATHIBODI HOSPITAL / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Medical Park Hospital
    • Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
    • Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center
    • Wake Forest Baptist Health - High Point Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Dittana Phoncharoensri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Phoncharoensri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Phoncharoensri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Phoncharoensri works at Novant Health Neurology & Sleep - Bermuda Run in Advance, NC. View the full address on Dr. Phoncharoensri’s profile.

    Dr. Phoncharoensri has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Phoncharoensri on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Phoncharoensri. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Phoncharoensri.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Phoncharoensri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Phoncharoensri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

