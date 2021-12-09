Overview

Dr. Disha Shah, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Neurology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Med Coll, Baroda U and is affiliated with Uofl Health Jewish Hospital and Uofl Health Shelbyville Hospital.



Dr. Shah works at Commonwealth Neurosurgical Specialists in Louisville, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Tension Headache, Vitamin B Deficiency and Essential Tremor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.