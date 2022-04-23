Overview

Dr. Disha Narang, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Lake Forest, IL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital.



Dr. Narang works at Northwestern Medical Group in Lake Forest, IL with other offices in Grayslake, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoporosis, Diabetes Type 2 and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.