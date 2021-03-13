Dr. Disha Mookherjee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mookherjee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Disha Mookherjee, MD
Dr. Disha Mookherjee, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Malta, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from New York State U, College of Medicine - Upstate and is affiliated with Saratoga Hospital.
Saratoga Hospital Medical Group - Cardiology at Malta6 Medical Park Dr Ste 206, Malta, NY 12020 Directions (518) 886-5080Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Saratoga Hospital Medical Group - Cardiology254 Church St Ste 2, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866 Directions (518) 886-5080Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Saratoga Hospital
I’ve been to a lot of drs in my life and I would consider her one of the best. She takes her time and listens to you and is very knowledgeable in healthcare. She really cares about her patients. I would highly recommend her.
- Cardiology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1225295108
- Rush University Medical Center
- Montefiore Medical Center - Moses Division
- New York State U, College of Medicine - Upstate
- Cardiovascular Disease
